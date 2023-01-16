RVG announced to support Julia Jacklin on ‘Pre Pleasure’ tour

RVG have been announced as the support act for Julia Jacklin’s imminent ‘Pre Pleasure’ album tour.

The four-date run was first detailed last August, comprising shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne (with two in the lattermost city). Brisbane’s date – locked in for Sunday February 26 at The Tivoli – is the only one yet to sell out; remaining tickets can be found here.

Jacklin is no stranger to the Romy Vager-fronted group supporting the tour; both cutting their teeth in Melbourne’s indie scene, they’ve shared stages several times over the years, and in May of 2021, linked up to cover Björk’s ‘Army Of Me’ for the RISING Singles Club series.

As implied, Jacklin’s ‘Pre Pleasure’ tour comes in celebration of her recent third album, which arrived last August on the back of singles ‘Lydia Wears A Cross’, ‘I Was Neon’ and ‘Love, Try Not To Let Go’.

In addition to a four-star review, NME spotlit the album as one of the best Australian releases from last August, and the overall best album of 2022. Topping the latter roundup, Jacklin appeared on the cover of NME Australia’s December 2022 issue, just three months after headlining the magazine in support of ‘Pre Pleasure’.

As well as her own tour, Jacklin will headline the Charlton edition of the OK Motels festival next month, and perform as part of this year’s Adelaide Festival in March.

Meanwhile, RVG are currently gearing up to release their third studio album, following up on 2020’s ‘Feral’. It’s unconfirmed whether they’ll be on the record, but in November of 2021, Vager and co. premiered two new songs during a live set for US broadcaster KEXP: ‘Tropic Of Cancer’ and ‘Tambourine’. They’ll return to the US later this year for SXSW.

‘Feral’ earned a four-star review from NME’s Ali Shutler, who wrote: “Snapshots of confrontation, confusion and heartache sit alongside overwhelming moments of pure love. This is the sound of a band coming of age, and ‘Feral’ depicts RVG as the heartbreaking, soul-embracing force for good that they’ve threatened to be from the very start.”

Julia Jacklin’s ‘Pre Pleasure’ tour dates with RVG are:

FEBRUARY

Saturday 25 – Warrang/Sydney, Enmore Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Sunday 26 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Tivoli

Tuesday 28 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Forum (SOLD OUT)

MARCH

Wednesday 1 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Forum (SOLD OUT)