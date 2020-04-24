RVG will curate part of the ISOL-AID music festival on Sunday (April 26) to celebrate the release of the band’s new album ‘Feral’.

Kicking off with a live Q&A and a solo set from frontwoman Romy Vager, four of the band’s favourite artists will perform – Steph Hughes of Dick Diver, Moonlover, Spike Fuck and Sweet Whirl. The festival will be live-streamed from each of the artist’s respective Instagram pages from 6pm AEST on Sunday April 26.

Tonight (April 24), to commemorate ‘Feral”s release day, Vager will also live-stream a Q&A with The Fader music journalist Shaad D’Souza, followed by an intimate solo performance. A press description says Vager and D’Souza will discuss the new album’s recording process, inspirations and more. That livestream kicks off at RVG’s Instagram page at 6pm AEST tonight.

‘Feral’ is RVG’s second studio album, arriving three years after their debut, ‘A Quality of Mercy’. It features the singles ‘Alexandra’, ‘I Used To Love You’, ‘Christian Neurosurgeon’ and ‘Perfect Day’. RVG recorded ‘Feral’ at Head Gap Studios in Melbourne, choosing once again to record the album’s instrumentals live to track to retain a “live” sound.

NME reviewed ‘Feral’ today, giving it four stars and writing that it was “the sound of a band coming of age”.

This year, the band have been filling some high-profile support slots, beginning with Sleaford Mods and Pixies (prior to the tour’s abridgement due to coronavirus). Their shows supporting Faith No More’s Australian tour have been postponed to February 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.