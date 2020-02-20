RVG release new single, announce second studio album

Melbourne indie-rock quartet RVG have detailed both a new single and album for 2020.

The single, ‘I Used To Love You’, is the band’s second in twelve months, following the release of ‘Alexandra’ last June.

Both are taken from RVG’s long-awaited second studio album, ‘Feral’.

Advertisement

The album will be released internationally on Fire Records, with whom the band have just inked a deal – excluding both Australia and New Zealand, where they remain signed with Our Golden Friend.

An accompanying music video for ‘I Used To Love You’ was also released today (February 20) to coincide with both the release and announcement. It was directed by Tom Campbell, who worked as an assistant director on the acclaimed 2016 film ‘Lion’.

Watch it below:

In a press statement, Campbell explained that the goal of the video “would honour the intimacy and mystery of the song’s lyrics”.

“There’s a lot left unsaid, so we wanted to lean into the idea of the ‘portrait’ to create something unobtrusive yet deeply affecting.”

Advertisement

Vocalist, guitarist and bandleader Romy Vager added that she “adore[s]” Campbell’s video for the single.

“[I] feel like it captures the energy of the song perfectly”, she said.

RVG will tour Australia twice in the first half of 2020: firstly in support of the Pixies on their ‘Come On Pilgrim/Surfer Rosa’ national tour, and again in May with Faith No More.

‘Feral’ is set for release on Friday April 24.