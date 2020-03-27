RVG share new single ‘Christian Neurosurgeon’

Melbourne post-punk band RVG have shared a new single titled ‘Christian Neurosurgeon’. They also premiered a gothic accompanying video, directed by Caity Moloney and Tom Mannion, on Les Inrockuptibles. Watch it below.

The new single is the third from the band’s forthcoming second album, ‘Feral’, following ‘Alexandra’ and ‘I Used To Love You’. The band’s debut album, ‘A Quality of Mercy’, was released in 2017, recorded live at The Tote in Melbourne.

Per the album’s bio, RVG recorded ‘Feral’ at Head Gap Studios in Melbourne, but chose again to record the album’s instrumentals live to track to retain a “live” sound.

This year, RVG have been filling some high-profile support slots, beginning with Sleaford Mods and Pixies (prior to the tour’s abridgement due to coronavirus). They are currently scheduled to join Faith No More in May on a national tour, though there has been no word as to whether these concerts will go ahead in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Lead vocalist and eponymous member Romy Vager played a livestream set as part of last weekend’s ISOL-AID festival, the self-proclaimed “socially (media) distanced music festival”, alongside artists like Stella Donnelly, Julia Jacklin and more. The festival will return this weekend, headlined by Jen Cloher, Loose Tooth and Egoism.

‘Feral’ will be released on April 24 via Fire.