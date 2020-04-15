RVG share new video and song ‘This Perfect Day’

RVG have premiered the latest single from their forthcoming second album ‘Feral’, entitled ‘This Perfect Day’, with an accompanying video directed by Geoffery O’Connor.

The video sees the band perform the new song in a simulated snowstorm. O’Connor told Louder Than War in a statement filming RVG perform “was a magical experience”.

“Movies and TV shows set in the snow have always made me feel happy in a way I cannot quite describe,” he said.

“I’m forever indebted to these lovely people and their beautiful music for giving me an excuse to buy a snow machine. I don’t know when or why, but I’m sure I will need it again.”

Frontwoman Romy Vager told the publication the new song was about “trying to give someone the façade of it being a nice day even though things around them really aren’t good”.

‘This Perfect Day’ is the fourth single released ahead of ‘Feral’s release on April 24, following ‘Christian Neurosurgeon’, ‘I Used To Love You’ and ‘Alexandra’.

Per the album’s bio, RVG recorded ‘Feral’ at Head Gap Studios in Melbourne, but chose again to record the album’s instrumentals live to track to retain a “live” sound.

This year, RVG have been filling some high-profile support slots, beginning with Sleaford Mods and Pixies (prior to the tour’s abridgement due to coronavirus). Their shows supporting Faith No More’s Australian tour have been postponed to February 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.