RVG to close ‘Feral’ era with intimate Curtin Hotel show next month

RVG have announced an intimate show at Melbourne’s Curtin Hotel next month, wrapping up their ‘Feral’ era before turning their attention to new music.

The band, fronted by singer-songwriter Romy Vager, will perform at the historic venue on June 4, with support from Dark Water. Tickets are on sale now.

The show will follow a run of NSW tour dates that kick off tomorrow night (May 26) with a show at The Servo in Port Kembla. Shows in Kiama and Thirroul will follow, before RVG perform at the Sydney Opera House on May 30 as part of this year’s Vivid LIVE line-up. See tour dates here.

The band’s Curtin show comes a few months after the venue’s operators announced that their lease would end in November. They said at the time that the building’s owners had decided to sell it off – “making way, most likely for apartments”. The move was widely derided by Melburnians, including Greens MP Adam Bandt and former Prime Minister Bob Hawke’s daughter, Sue Pieters-Hawke.

Since the announcement, there have been numerous efforts launched to save the venue – a popular meeting place for labour movement members and union figures, situated across the road from Victorian Trades Hall – from closure.

The Victorian union movement has been steadfast in its efforts to have the venue listed as a heritage site, while last month it was reported that the venue would be protected from demolition by a green ban from the Building Industry Group.

‘Feral’, RVG’s second album, arrived back in April of 2020. In a four-star review, NME called it “the sound of a band coming of age”, showing RVG “as the heartbreaking, soul-embracing force for good that they’ve threatened to be from the very start”.

The record, which followed 2017’s ‘A Quality Of Mercy’, also featured on NME‘s list of the 25 best Australian albums of 2020.

Last year, as part of RISING Singles Club series, RVG united with Julia Jacklin for a cover of Björk’s ‘Army Of Me’. A few months later in November, while performing a live set as part of KEXP’s At Home sessions, RVG debuted two new songs, ‘Tropic Of Cancer’ and ‘Tambourine’.