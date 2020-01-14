Ryan Adams makes first live appearance following abuse allegations

Ryan Adams has made his first live appearance following a number of abuse allegations being made against him last year.

Back in February 2019, the singer-songwriter denied claims from several women – including one who was underage at the time – of emotional and psychological abuse, harassment, inappropriate and manipulative behaviour.

These allegations had been made via a report by The New York Times, in which Adams’ ex-wife Mandy Moore, Phoebe Bridgers and more offered accounts of their experiences with the artist. His planned album ‘Big Colors’ and accompanying tour were subsequently shelved.

Now Adams has returned to the stage for the first time since the scandal, making an appearance at Jesse Malin’s Los Angeles show last week.

Malin was playing at LA’s Hotel Cafe venue on Thursday evening (January 9), where Adams joined him to perform ‘Queen of the Underworld’. The track appears on Malin’s 2003 debut album, ‘The Fine Art of Self Destruction’.

You can see footage in the above posts.

This comes after Ryan Adams resurfaced online over the summer to share a statement regarding the allegations that had been made against him.

He wrote: “I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon. Because the truth matters. I know who I am. What I am. It’s time people know. Past time. All the beauty in a life cannot be reduced to rubble for lies. This madness. My work was a map for the lost. Not a billboard. So soon.”

After the initial report was published early last year, Adams wrote a public apology before labelling the article “upsettingly inaccurate”.