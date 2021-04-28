Ryan Downey faces his fears in new single ‘Half Light’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Ryan Downey has released ‘Half Light’, the third taste from his forthcoming album ‘A Ton Of Colours’.

The new track, produced by Burke Reid, blends together elements of indie and art rock to deliver a message of self-confidence and resilience. In a statement, Downey explained the song was about “facing fear and feelings of inadequacy head on”.

“Sometimes fears have been around so long they feel warm and protective, making them even harder to overcome,” he explained.

“The song is a celebration at the halfway point – the dusk of the journey – a celebration you’ve got to have sometimes to give yourself the fuel to go all the way. That pilot light of joy can mean everything venturing into the night.”

‘Half Light’ arrives with a colourful visualiser, available to watch below:

‘Half Light’ follows on from previous singles ‘Contact’ and ‘Heart Is An Onion’, which will both feature on ‘A Ton Of Colours’, due out May 14 through Dot Dash.

‘A Ton Of Colours’ is Downey’s second studio album, following from his 2018 debut LP ‘Running’, which was nominated for the Australian Music Prize and saw him support Marlon Williams, Sarah Blasko and Emma Louise on their tours.

Following a handful of headline shows this month, Downey will be supporting Middle Kids for their three Melbourne shows in May.