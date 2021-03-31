Ryan Downey shares vulnerable new single ‘Contact’

Ryan Downey has shared a new single, ‘Contact’, ahead of the arrival of his forthcoming album, ‘A Ton Of Colours’, later this year.

The vulnerable, steady-paced single was described by Downey as “the song I’m most proud of so far”.

“The song that speaks the most clearly for my heart, fleshed out as a planet, given rings and left to orbit any suns that will have it. Lead with the love you already have inside. It’s enough, it’s everything,” he said in a post on Instagram.

The new song arrives with a futuristic music clip co-directed by Downey and Alex Badham. In a statement, Downey said the team drew on elements of sci-fi to “see our world through a heightened lens”.

“Alex [Badham] and I had a chance with the video to capture the sentiments that a lot of us went through, and are still going through, in lockdowns.”

Watch the video below:

‘A Ton Of Colours’ will be released on May 14 through Dot Dash and will follow on from Downey’s 2018 debut LP ‘Running’, which was nominated for the Australian Music Prize. The new record will feature the previously released single, ‘Heart Is An Onion’.

Prior to the album’s release, Downey will be touring through a handful of metro and regional locations in Victoria and New South Wales. Tickets are on sale through the singer’s website.