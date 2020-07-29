Ryan Fennis announces debut EP ‘ICEBERG’, shares eerie new single

Canberra-based producer and musician Ryan Fennis has announced details around his forthcoming second EP ‘ICEBERG’.

To coincide with the announcement, he has also unleashed his eerie and thumping second single of the year, titled ‘Save Yourself’.

‘Save Yourself’ is accompanied by a trippy, 90s inspired music video, which was produced, directed, co-filmed and co-edited by Fennis himself. Watch it below:

‘Save Yourself’ follows on from the release of his first 2020 single back in May, ‘Overload’, which saw Fennis move away from the soulful R&B he emerged on to the scene with. The new single continues that route, falling comfortably in-between elements of club, indie-rock and avant R&B.

‘ICEBERG’ also marks the second EP we’ll hear from Fennis, with him releasing his debut EP ‘Detour’ in 2019.

According to a press release, ‘ICEBERG’ is set to centre around Fennis’ experience as a musician living in and operating entirely out of Canberra – a city unlike the music hubs of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The EP is set to reflect Fennis’ view of the city, obtaining reference points and influence from “the landscapes, local dialects, iconographies, communities and creative collectives, weekly parties and more.”

‘ICEBERG’ is set for release at some point later in the year.