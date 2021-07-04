Ryan Reynolds reacts to Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and Lee Know’s new song

Ryan Reynolds has shown love to Stray Kids again, after members Bang Chan and Lee Know released their song ‘Drive’.

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and Lee Know recently teamed up on ‘Drive’, as part of the group’s ongoing ‘SKZ-PLAYER’ series. The song, which was released on July 3 through the boyband’s YouTube channel, was co-written by both idols. Bang Chan also co-composed the track with producer taalthechoi.

“Start the engine and drive again tonight / Drive non-stop feel the heat inside / Baby I can do this every day and night / Just trust and follow me tonight,” they sing on the trap-influenced R&B track.

Soon after release, ‘Drive’ caught the attention of actor Ryan Reynolds, who previously declared himself a “fan” of Stray Kids. “Here for Chris Reynolds,” the actor wrote in the comment section of the new music video. Bang Chan previously called himself “Chris Reynolds” on the fan community app Bubble after the actor gave the group a shoutout on Twitter.

Reynolds first showed love to the boyband in May, after their Deadpool-inspired performance on the Mnet reality TV competition Kingdom: Legendary War went viral. This has since set off a string of social media interactions between the actor and boyband.

Last week, Stray Kids dropped the song ‘Mixtape: OH’, their first release since winning Kingdom: Legendary War. The track also featured an appearance from member Hyunjin, who had been on a lengthy hiatus following bullying accusations earlier this year, which he later apologised for.

On the same day, JYP Entertainment announced that Hyunjin would be returning from his hiatus this month. “With a more conscientious and mature attitude, he will kick off promotional activities with other members beginning in July,” the company stated.