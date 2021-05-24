Ryan Reynolds declares himself a “fan” of Stray Kids, wants their autographs

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds has declared himself a new Stray Kids fan following the group’s homage to the 2016 film.

Just last week, Reynolds went viral after he reacted to the K-pop boyband’s Deadpool homage during their performance on the Mnet reality TV competition Kingdom: Legendary War. The group had recreated the opening scene of the -2016 film during their mashup of ‘God’s Menu’ and BLACKPINK’s ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’.

The group’s leader Bang Chan shared his excitement about Reynolds’ reaction during a V Live broadcast. “I did not expect ‘the one’, the almighty one, the Ryan Reynolds to see our performance. That was actually crazy,” he said, per Soompi. The Korean-Australian idol shared that he “really, really like[s] Ryan Reynolds”, adding that he “would like an autograph” from the actor.

Advertisement

Reyonds soon responded to Bang Chan’s request, taking to Twitter with an autographed bottle of gin addressed to the K-pop idol. “First, I have your autograph right here, Bang Chan. Will send to you this week,” he wrote.

“Second, as a new @Stray_Kids fan, can I get an autograph? #NewFavouriteAustralian”, he added, referring to his ongoing “feud” with Australian actor Hugh Jackman.

Two things. First, I have your autograph right here, Bang Chan. Will send to you this week. Second, as a new @Stray_Kids fan, can I get an autograph? #NewFavouriteAustralian pic.twitter.com/uoiwTthoHp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 23, 2021

Later in the day, the official Deadpool Twitter account also posted a screenshot of the non-official movie merchandise Bang Chan wore during his V Live broadcast. Reynolds subsequently commented: “Let’s get him a real mask.”

Let’s get him a real mask. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 24, 2021

Advertisement

Fellow Kingdom: Legendary War participants iKON also covered BLACKPINK in their performance this week, enlisting the help of Lisa in their rendition of ‘Pretty Savage’. The performances were put together for the first part of the show’s “No Limit” challenge.

BtoB, who are also contestants on the show, are set to perform with labelmate (G)-IDLE’s Miyeon in an upcoming episode. Other contestants include other popular K-pop boybands such as SF9, ATEEZ and THE BOYZ.

The show recently faced a COVID-19 scare after a backup dancer tested positive for the virus. All participating artists have since tested negative for COVID-19. However, members of iKON, SF9 and The Boyz who had come into close contact with the dancer during performances reportedly entered two weeks of self-quarantine following the news.