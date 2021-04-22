RZA returns as Bobby Digital for new album ‘Digital Potions’

RZA has returned to his Bobby Digital moniker after 13 years, with details of a new album on the way.

The Wu-Tang Clan leader last released music under the name – which sees him take on the alter-ego first presented in his 1998 debut solo album ‘Bobby Digital in Stereo’ – in 2008.

New album ‘Bobby Digital: Digital Potions’ is set to arrive this year, though no firm release date has yet been set. The album is being previewed by first song ‘Pugilism’.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Pugilism’ below.

Alongside news of the track and forthcoming album, RZA has also announced new project ‘Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater’, which will see him hosting online screenings of iconic kung fu films.

The series begins on Saturday (April 24) with a screening of Shaw Brothers film Heroes of the East, and RZA promises to reveal more details about ‘Digital Potions’ at the event. Find out more information here.

Away from Bobby Digital, RZA also announced last year that he was set to revive his Banks & Steelz project with Interpol frontman Paul Banks.

“Well, that’s something that happened during quarantine, me and Paul have been sending each other tracks,” RZA told NME.

Advertisement

“We got a song that we just finished right before this movie campaign, called ‘The Pains of Love’. And I think in COVID, the song is funny, because the pains of love is something that we’re willing to endure.”

Last year, RZA announced that he has sold 50% of his songwriting and production credits in a new deal with Hipgnosis Songs, the company buying credits from countless high-profile artists across the last year.

Speaking of the deal, RZA said: “I wear various hats in my artistic expressions but the one that has been so deeply reflective of my life’s journey is my songwriting. I’m honoured to partner up with Merck and the Hipgnosis team to usher my songs into an exciting future.”