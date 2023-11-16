RZA teams up with Ballantine’s whisky for new Flying Goose Sriracha hot sauce

Wu-Tang Clan‘s RZA has teamed up with Ballentine’s and Flying Goose to create a limited-edition sriracha sauce.

The alcohol-free sauce took inspiration from Ballantine’s 7 American Barrel which is a blended Scotch whisky aged for a minimum of seven years. According to a press release, the “final product is a taste sensation of soft red apples, intermingled with ripe pear and creamy caramel, combined to create a bold flavoured sriracha sauce that will tantalise your taste”

Bottles are available for purchase via Sous Chef and Ballantine’s website for £4.99. A limited amount of bottles are available to Uber Eats customers who order from any of the nine ramen restaurants in London. The participating restaurants are Shoryu (Great Eastern Street), Shoryu (Westfield London), Sushi Circle (Wandsworth Bridge), KOI Ramen Bar (Tooting), KOI Ramen Bar (Herne Hill), Taro Japanese Restaurant (Victoria), Japan Centre (Stratford), Mama Pho (Deptford) and Iro Sushi (Camden).

Say hello to the first ever Ballantine's inspired @Sriracha_FG, presented by @RZA 🌶️🍜🥃 Shop the sauce and learn how to make RZA's very own Tofu Ramen recipe now 👉 https://t.co/1XskxincPp #StayTrue #SauceItUp pic.twitter.com/xWQbhvw9Ss — Ballantine's (@Ballantines) November 14, 2023

The sauce is the third and final launch from the rapper and Ballentine’s collaboration, following the release of a limited-edition Crosley record player and a fashion line with Japanese streetwear brand Neighbourhood.

Speaking about the partnership in a statment, RZA said: “I’m vegan and I like to get extra creative with how I make and cook food, experimenting with bold flavours, textures and ingredients,”

He continued: “I’m bringing Ballantine’s and Flying Goose together to break the mould of what incredible flavour should taste like, to bring something truly original, surprising and

unexpected to the world. This condiment is a one-of-a-kind fusion, and I can’t wait for everyone to try it on different recipes at home.”

Ballantine’s Marketing Director at Chivas Brothers, Paul-André Vacheron, added: “The final drop in our series with RZA is – quite literally – our hottest yet, blending the unexpected to create something truly against the norm.”

“Much like the process of making whisky, we’ve gone to great lengths to ensure the blend and balance of flavours in this new Ballantine’s-inspired hot sauce hit all the right notes,” he added. “We look forward to seeing people get creative with their sriracha – because there’s no wrong way to experiment with individual taste.”

Jittiporn Jantarach, CEO of Flying Goose, said: “As a fan of Scotch whisky, I was delighted to have the opportunity to work with Ballantine’s and RZA to blend our unique skills and create a limited-edition sriracha hot sauce that is unlike any other. Try it in your favourite recipes to discover distinct tasting notes of soft red apples, ripe pears and creamy caramel – all with a Scotch-inspired kick.”

In other news, RZA recently said that hip-hop’s “godfathers” need to decide how to “govern and guide the culture”.

While talking to Rolling Stone, the Wu-Tang Clan member reflected on what is next for hip-hop. “Somebody tweeted recently that ‘We are still not aligned.’ I think we need to align,” he said to the publication. “Maybe get some of the godfathers to come together and talk about what we’re going to do with this culture, and how we’re going to protect it, preserve it, and advance it.”