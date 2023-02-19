S Club 7 tease new music and share their love of Wet Leg

S Club 7 have discussed the possibility of returning to the studio after announcing a reunion tour in celebration of their 25th anniversary.

The pop group have reunited once before, for a UK arena tour in 2015, but haven’t released any new music since their 2003 farewell single ‘Love Ain’t Gonna Wait For You’ / ‘Say Goodbye’.

At a press conference in London earlier this week (February 14), band member Jon Lee described the prospect of adding to their discography as “exciting”.

Advertisement

“It’s something that we have spoken about and something that we would all be up for, but at the minute we’re just seeing how the tour goes first,” Lee added.

During their original run, S Club 7 released four studio albums and scored 11 consecutive UK Top Five hits with bangers including ‘Bring It All Back’, ‘Never Had A Dream Come True’, ‘Don’t Stop Movin”, ‘Natural’ and ‘Reach’.

However, the band confirmed this week that there is still space in their setlist for deep cuts. “We had loads of album tracks, B-sides [and] songs that were performed on the TV series that [our fans] have never seen us perform live before, so we’d love to hear via social media if there’s anything they would love to see,” Lee said.

Meanwhile, Lee’s bandmate Tina Barrett revealed that she is a fan of Wet Leg after catching their performance at last weekend’s BRIT Awards. “I really like their vibe – it’s sort of trip-hop meets folk, it’s a really good mix,” she said.

S Club 7 also confirmed that they have yet to book a support act for their reunion tour, which will comprise 11 UK and Ireland arena shows this October. “We’re open to any opportunity, but I think to give new acts [a stage] would be a lovely thing,” band member Rachel Stevens said.

Advertisement

At this point, her bandmate Paul Cattermole chipped in to say that fast-rising girl-group FLO would be an “amazing” support act for the tour.

During their original run, the seven-member group – whose lin-eup is completed by Jo O’Meara, Bradley McIntosh and Hannah Spearritt – were also known for the hit TV series Miami 7 and LA 7. At the press conference, the band confirmed that they are in the process of getting these shows added to an unnamed streaming service.

Lee said this will “most definitely” be happening in the near future, pointing out that at present, the series are “only available on VHS”. “It’s the perfect hangover binge,” added O’Meara.

Earlier this week, news of the band’s reunion saw footage re-emerge of S Club 7 being dragged out of an awkward interview with Claudia Winkleman in the early ’00s.

Tickets to S Club 7’s reunion tour will are on sale now and available here. See their full UK tour dates below.

OCTOBER

13 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

14 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

16 – Dublin, 3Arena

18 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

19 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

21 – Manchester, AO Arena

23 – Cardiff, International Arena

24 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

28 – London, The O2