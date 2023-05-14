S Club 7 reunion tour to go ahead after Paul Cattermole’s death

S Club 7 have confirmed they will still be going ahead with their reunion tour this year following the death of Paul Cattermole, but without member Hannah Spearritt.

In a video posted to S Club 7’s Instagram page today (May 14), the band confirmed that they’ll be embarking on the tour as planned in October, but as a five.

They are also renaming it the ‘Good Times Tour’ in honour of their late bandmate, who sang lead vocals on the group’s song of the same name, which he planned to perform on the tour.

Advertisement

Back in February, the band announced their 25th anniversary UK and Ireland arena tour which was set to kick off in October. However, just two months later, Cattermole died at the age of 46.

“You’ve probably noticed that there’s only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7 she won’t be joining us on this tour,” Jon Lee said in their Instagram video, in which the members were visibly emotional. “We wish her all the best for the future. However, the five of us are really excited and geared up.”

“It’s just really sad, it’s really really hard to process it right now,” said Tina Barrett. Bradley McIntosh said that the band were still in “disbelief” about losing their “big brother”, adding: “No one could ever replace our Paul, but he lives on inside each and every one of us.”

Love, S Club xxxhttps://t.co/dKsz8H8YOw — S Club (@SClub7) May 14, 2023

Jo O’Meara also paid tribute to Cattermole, saying that he would light up a room “with humour and love” and was “just a really special person”. Rachel Stevens added: “He’s always going to be with us. He was such a big part of this tour, so involved in everything that we are planning.”

Advertisement “And we are just going to keep his memory alive and share it with all of you and it’s going to make it even more special.”

Back in April, Spearritt paid tribute to her late bandmate and “first love” Cattermole.

“Even now, it’s still so raw, I still even now have moments that you don’t quite believe it’s real,” she said in an interview with The Sun.

The two dated for several years and ended up parting ways. In 2015, the couple rekindled their relationship for a while before splitting again.

A statement from Cattermole’s management confirmed the news back in April. It read: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

In their own statement, the band wrote: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

You can find dates for the ‘Good Times Tour’ below and purchase any remaining tickets here.

OCTOBER

12 – Manchester, AO Arena – EXTRA DATE

13 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

14 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

16 – Dublin, 3Arena

18 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

19 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

21 – Manchester, AO Arena – SOLD OUT

23 – Cardiff, International Arena – SOLD OUT

24 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

27 – London, The O2 – SOLD OUT

28 – London, The O2 – MATINEE – EXTRA DATE

28 – London, The O2 – EVENING – SOLD OUT

29 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – EXTRA DATE