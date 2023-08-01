S Club respond to “nonsense” claims Hannah Spearritt was shut out from reunion tour

S Club have responded to the “nonsense” claims that Hannah Spearritt was shut out from the upcoming reunion tour.

Earlier this year, the pop group revealed they would be reforming and releasing new music for the first time in 20 years. All seven original members – consisting of Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Spearritt and Rachel Stevens – were set to embark on a 25th anniversary UK and Ireland arena tour in October.

However, following the death of Cattermole in April, it was announced that Spearitt would not be a part of the newly renamed ‘Good Times Tour’.

“You’ve probably noticed that there’s only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7 she won’t be joining us on this tour,” Lee said in an Instagram video.

The remaining five members – now named S Club – are set to continue with the the sold-out tour, with Lee sharing that Spearritt was “always welcome” to rejoin them.

According to The Sun, an anonymous source shared that Spearritt told her close friends that she was “blindsided” by the video announcement that was posted to the S Club social media accounts.

In an interview on Monday (July 31) with ITV’s daytime show This Morning, S Club addressed the reports from the anonymous source.

“Whenever an article starts with ‘a source said’, you can kind of take it with a pinch of salt,” Lee said. “Who was the source?” Barrett asked, while Lee added: “The one thing they did get right is that we are doing a 15-date tour across the country.”

After being asked by the show’s host Jodie Gibson whether the door was still open Spearritt, Lee responded: “We’ve said that many times,” while the rest of the group nodded in agreement.

“The article’s nonsense,” Barrett said, with O’Meara adding, “We’re doing a lot of stuff in 2024, so you never know what’s going to happen in the future.”

In other news, the group recently released their first single in 20 years, ‘These Are The Days’.

“We hope you love the track as much as we do, and get to reminisce with us on all your favourite moments with friends and loved ones,” S Club shared on Instagram. “This was a true labour of love and the experience of creating it together was so special. This one’s for you, Paul.”

The ‘Good Times Tour’ is due to kick off on October 12 in Manchester. You can purchase any remaining tickets here and find the tour dates below.

The ‘Good Times Tour’ 2023 tour dates are:

OCTOBER

12 – Manchester, AO Arena – EXTRA DATE

13 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

14 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

16 – Dublin, 3Arena

18 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

19 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

21 – Manchester, AO Arena – SOLD OUT

23 – Cardiff, International Arena – SOLD OUT

24 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

27 – London, The O2 – SOLD OUT

28 – London, The O2 – MATINEE – EXTRA DATE

28 – London, The O2 – EVENING – SOLD OUT

29 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – EXTRA DATE