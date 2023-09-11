S Club reveal how Paul Cattermole will be included in reunion tour

S Club have discussed how they will honour and include the late Paul Cattermole in their upcoming reunion tour.

The pop group will be embarking on a reunion tour later this year without Cattermole, who died suddenly in April this year due to heart-related issues. Sixth member Hannah Spearritt will also be absent from the gigs.

Speaking to RETROPOP ahead of the tour, Jo O’Meara said: “Obviously, it’s been horrendous, but it’s made us bond together and look out for each other more so than ever, because at the end of the day we’ve got to look out for one another and celebrate Paul’s life as best as we can moving forward.”

Jon Lee added that the tour will be faithful to Cattermole’s vocals in a number of their biggest hits, including ‘Reach’.

“There are bits in the show that are iconically Paul’s vocals, so we’re not gonna mess with that,” he said. “He’s very much still in the show and very much still a part of the tour. That was really important for us.”

Last month, responded to the “nonsense” claims that Spearritt was shut out from the upcoming reunion tour.

Earlier this year, the pop group revealed they would be reforming and releasing new music for the first time in 20 years. All seven original members – consisting of Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Spearritt and Rachel Stevens – were set to embark on a 25th anniversary UK and Ireland arena tour in October.

However, following the death of Cattermole in April, it was announced that Spearitt would not be a part of the newly renamed ‘Good Times Tour’.

The remaining five members – now named S Club – are set to continue with the the sold-out tour, with Lee sharing that Spearritt was “always welcome” to rejoin them.

See the tour dates below.

S Club’s ‘Good Times Tour’ dates are:

OCTOBER 2023

12 – Manchester, AO Arena

13 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

14 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

16 – Dublin, 3Arena

18 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

19 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

21 – Manchester, AO Arena

23 – Cardiff, International Arena

24 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27 – London, The O2

28 – London, The O2 – MATINEE

28 – London, The O2 – EVENING

29 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena