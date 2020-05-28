GAMING  

News Music News

SA.MAY shares dreamy new single and music video ‘Easier’

Her first new music in three years

By Eddy Lim
SA.MAY shares new single 'Easier'
SA.MAY. Credit: Supplied

Sydney songwriter-producer SA.MAY has dropped a new single entitled ‘Easier’, along with an accompanying music video.

Watch it below:

SA.MAY – aka Sammy Taylor – recorded ‘Easier’ in her home before heading to Ryan Millar for mixing and Andrew Edgeson (Matt Corby, Amy Shark) at Studios 301 for mastering.

Per a press release, Taylor describes the song as breaking free of the same thread of actions that we’ve grown accustomed to.

“‘Easier’ is about a time in my life where I felt I was living every day in repeat,” said Taylor in a statement.

“Working in a job I hated, stuck in a loop and it wasn’t until I quit my job that I felt free and everything felt easier.”

Taylor and her team filmed the music video while in coronavirus-imposed isolation.

“I made the video based on being stuck in quarantine feeling like everyday is the same,” Taylor said.

“I feel a lot of people around the world can relate to this right now. With everything that is going on, I wanted to get the message out there that it does get easier.”

‘Easier’ is SA.MAY’s first new music in three years, following her 2017 EP ‘Still Waters’.

