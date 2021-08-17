Saba’s Pivot Gang member Squeak dies aged 26

Squeak, a member of the Chicago-based hip-hop collective Saba’s Pivot Gang, has died aged 26.

A representative for Saba’s Pivot Gang has confirmed the news to Pitchfork, and though no official cause of death has been revealed, The Tribe reports that Squeak died in a shooting.

Squeak, also known as squeakPIVOT, was the in-house producer for the Pivot Gang alongside Daedae and Daoud.

The artist’s most recent release came in the form of a a collaborative EP alongside MFnMelo, which was released earlier this year.

In the wake of the news of his death, artists from Chicago and beyond have been paying tribute to Squeak online.

“God bless squeak and every one that loves him,” Chance The Rapper tweeted to lead the tributes, calling Squeak a “great man”.

God bless squeak and every one that loves him Great man 🕊 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 17, 2021

Thelonius Martin added: Rest in power Squeak. Love to all of Pivot Gang,” while fans also paid their own tributes online.

See a number of tributes to Saba’s Pivot Gang’s Squeak below:

Rest in power Squeak. Love to all of Pivot Gang. — Thelonious Martin (@KingThelonious) August 17, 2021

Rest in power my boi @squeakPIVOT 🕊smh — Deante’ Hitchcock (@DeanteVH) August 17, 2021

RIP @squeakPIVOT never got to meet brodie but loved the work and rep he helped build for the city. This shit gotta end man. I send love and prayers to his family. 💙 — Gunnzzyy! 🖤 (@Gunnzzyy) August 17, 2021

Rip @squeakPIVOT You where such an amazing person I’m so glad for the times I got to spend with you. pic.twitter.com/Be3nlfOHDO — MMY (@JamesWBrocar) August 17, 2021

Rest In Peace to SqueakPivot, an incredible Chicago producer. I literally just saw him play hideout with mfnmelo just last week 🤦🏻‍♂️ prayers for his loved ones — Josh Jessen (@joshuamjessen) August 17, 2021

Squeal is survived by his daughter Zhuri and his brother Frsh Waters, who also is a member of Saba’s Pivot Gang.

Speaking in 2017, Squeak previously explained how artists from Chicago’s West Side such as Twista had influenced his sound.

“I low-key realised I had a West Side sound when I was listening to old Twista tapes, I listened to the high-hats in his songs,” he said.

“I started to realize all of his hits had a certain rhythm to them, and it was just like something I studied and once I kind of perfected it, I realized, ‘Ok, this is how people will know I’m from out West.’”