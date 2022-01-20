Sacred Bones announces more unreleased music from Alan Vega

Sacred Bones Records has announced that next month it’ll be releasing more posthumous music from Alan Vega.

Following the release of the Suicide musician’s ‘Mutator’ album last year, the Vega Vault is now gearing up to put out two previously unreleased tracks: ‘Invasion’ and ‘Murder One’, which are both set to arrive on Feb 25.

The two new tracks explore “the duality of horror and despair coupled with hope and survival”, and were recorded two decades apart from one another in New York City.

‘Invasion’ was recorded toward the end of the 2012-2015 studio sessions for Vega’s posthumous album ‘IT’ and was one of his last recordings; ‘Murder One’ was recorded in 1997-1998, (after the ‘Mutator’ sessions) and is part of a cluster of material that was recorded but never mixed prior to the sessions for his album ‘2007’, which was released in 1999.

Like with ‘Mutator’, ‘Invasion’ and ‘Murder One’ are mixed and produced by Jared Artaud and Vega’s widow Liz Lamere.

You can listen to a teaser for the new tracks below:

‘Invasion b/w Murder One’ will be released physically on 12″ format in partnership with iconic French clothing brand and longtime supporter Agnes B, which Vega held in high regard. It will also be released across all digital platforms – pre-order here.

‘Mutador’ was previewed by the singles ‘Nike Soldier’, ‘Fist’ and ‘Filthy’. In a three-star review of the LP, NME‘s Mark Beaumont wrote: “Vega’s visions have come of age again in the post-indie deconstructions of 2021, and ‘Mutator’ might well find favour with fans of his distant descendants like Squid, Perfume Genius, Sleaford Mods and Black Midi.”

He added: “A quarter of a century on, this lost rumble from post-punk vaults finds new context, as a lesson in uncompromising art from an old master.”

Alan Vega died at the age of 78 in 2016, and left behind a strong legacy as an influential artist. The likes of Jesus And Mary Chain, Bruce Springsteen, Thurston Moore, Nick Cave, New Order, Steve Albini, Savages, Klaxons, LCD Soundsystem, MIA and more have all cited Suicide and Vega as an influence on their own music.