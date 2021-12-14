SAFIA, Touch Sensitive lead lineup for Sydney event ‘Summer Sundown’

SAFIA, Touch Sensitive and more local acts have been tipped to play Sydney’s new live music event, Summer Sundown.

On January 25, SAFIA and Touch Sensitive will be joined by Melbourne instrumentalist Alice Ivy and Sydney act CLYPSO for the event’s inaugural run.

Summer Sundown will go ahead at The Crescent in Parramatta Park, a World Heritage-listed natural amphitheatre that has hosted previous festivals such as FOMO and Harvest Festival.

In a statement, City of Parramatta CEO Brett Newman said, “As a longstanding cultural and entertainment hub, the City of Parramatta has a proud reputation for presenting and hosting a wide range of popular events and festivals – and we are thrilled to add the Summer Sundown concert to the list.”

Tickets for Summer Sundown are on sale now via its official website.

It’s been a while since either of the Summer Sundown headliners have released new music. SAFIA haven’t released music as a trio since 2020’s live EP ‘Story’s Start Or End’. The EP shares its title with the band’s 2019 album.

Touch Sensitive hasn’t released new music in almost three years, following his 2019 EP ‘The 36th Level’. However, under his real name Michael Di Francesco, he’s been collaborating with other musicians, including Genesis Owusu and Isabella Manfredi.