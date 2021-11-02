Salarymen reflect on social networking in new single ‘All In Vain’

Sydney indie duo Salarymen are back with a cyber-social-centric single, ‘All In Vain’, accompanied by an official music video and a tour announcement.

Despite the morose connotations of the track’s title, it plays out as a lilting, ethereal number, with a pretty vocal melody that defines the sophisticated turn of the band’s sound.

Vocalist and bassist Renee de la Motte described the song’s thematic focus via a press statement: “‘All In Vain’ is a frank reflection on how much social media has crept into our lives, and placed pressure on us to look better and be present, all of the time.

“These platforms have become a constant force reminding people of what they lack, and this track is an uplifting reminder not to worry about what people think of you on the internet. You’re cool the way you are!”

The track’s official music is in keeping with Salarymen’s ’70s-inspired sonic and visual style, playing out with the duo – de la Motte and guitarist and producer Thomas Eagleton – playing and posing to a fisheye lens in various locations, while psychedelic animations interject the action.

Watch it below:

To mark the release of ‘All In Vain’, Salarymen have announced a run of shows in their home state of New South Wales, kicking off in their hometown next week. Find details below.

The release of ‘All In Vain’ marks Salarymen’s first new music since the release of their debut EP, ‘Scene Change’, back in June.

The six-track offering featured two singles, ‘That Man’ and ‘Runaway’, released in April and August 2020 respectively.

Salarymen’s tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 12 – Sydney, The Vanguard

Saturday 20 – Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

DECEMBER

Saturday 18 – Sydney, Vic On the Park

JANUARY

Sunday 16 – Wollongong, La La La’s