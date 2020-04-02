Salarymen release music video for latest single, ‘That Man’

Sydney-based indie duo Salarymen have released a new music video to accompany their latest single, ‘That Man’.

The clip was self-directed by the band at Sydney’s Royal Botanic Gardens, with cinematography duties undertaken by Alex Mayo and Alec Green. Speaking to NME Australia, vocalist and bassist Renee de la Motte said that song was written for a close friend of the band who was in the process of leaving an abusive relationship.

“The video features a girl being pursued by a masked figure, which is supposed to be a metaphor for the state of paranoia and constant anxiety one can feel after escaping such a relationship.

“We also wanted the clip to retain a lighter feel at times, to reflect a state of newfound freedom.”

Check out the video below:

The second single from Salarymen, ‘That Man’ received its premiere on triple j’s Home & Hosed last night (April 1) and follows the duo’s November 2019 debut release ‘Please’.

Salarymen were set to perform alongside Hayley Mary on The Lazy Eyes’ ‘Cheesy Love Song’ tour but all gigs were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sydney outfit were also scheduled to perform their own single launch on March 18. Instead, the band will be hosting a special livestream performance on Saturday, April 18 via Instagram.