Sale of The Espy collapses amid coronavirus pandemic

A planned $100 million sale of The Espy in Melbourne, along with a clutch of other notable Melbourne pubs, has failed amidst the coronavirus pandemic, The Age reports.

The American private equity group Kohlberg Kravis Roberts had backed the Australian Venue Company in early March to ink a $100million-plus deal, intending to acquire the leasehold rights of eight venues from the Sand Hill Road group, including The Espy.

The Espy (more formally known as Hotel Esplanade) is one of Melbourne’s most famed music venues. It was bought by Sand Hill Group in 2017 when it had fallen into disrepair, and reopened the following year.

Advertisement

A “cooling-off clause” in the sale contract provided AVC with the ability to walk away from the deal just days before the settlement, which they did as the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic worsened.

Yesterday (April 10), a spokesperson for AVC confirmed to The Age that the deal had halted.

“In the current environment, both Australian Venue Company and Sand Hill Road group are focused on their own pubs and teams. The two companies have enormous respect for one another and the intention remains to pick up discussions again once we are through this crisis,” the spokesperson said.

NME Australia has asked AVC to confirm the details of a potential renegotiation of the deal post-pandemic, and will update this article if and when we receive a response.

The collapse reportedly coincided with the government-mandated closure of pubs, restaurants and cinemas to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

At the time of the original deal, AVC CEO Paul Waterson told NME Australia there are “no plans to change what customers know and love” about The Espy and the other venues it has purchased. Those include the Garden State Hotel, The Posty, Bridge Hotel, Holliava, Richmond Club, the Prahran Hotel and Terminus.