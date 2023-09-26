Sales of Travis Kelce Chiefs jerseys see 400 per cent sale spike amid Taylor Swift dating rumours

Purchases of Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey have increased by 400 per cent, as rumours swirl about his romance with Taylor Swift.

Swift and Kelce were filmed walking together down a corridor as they left Kansas City’s Arrowhead stadium on Sunday (September 24) in a four-second clip that has been viewed more than 15million times on journalist and former NFL star Jarrett Payton’s X/Twitter account.

TMZ reports that the NFL’s official merchandise partner, Fanatics, has confirmed a spike in sales of the American Football player’s number 87 sports top.

“Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400 per cent spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com,” the NFL merchandise partner told the website.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

Swift and Kelce haven’t been confirmed to be dating. The pop star was spotted at the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears, seated next to Kelce’s mother, Donna.

Their apparent romance, as Consequence reports, comes after Kelce attended the singer’s Eras Tour’ concert in Kansas City and gifted her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

According to the football player, he later told Swift that he’d seen her “rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead” as well.

The news follows reports that Swift allegedly paid for everyone’s bill to clear a restaurant in Kansas City after attending Kelce’s football game.

After the game, which the Chiefs won 41-3, both Swift and Kelce were spotted driving in Kelce’s convertible.

Allegedly, the two went to a restaurant where Swift paid for everyone’s bill in exchange for them leaving the premises immediately. In a since-deleted TikTok video, a Swift fan claimed that Swift “paid for everyone at the restaurant so that they would leave”.

Swift nor Kelce have commented publicly about those claims.