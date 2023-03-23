Saliva guitarist Wayne Swinny dies after suffering brain haemorrhage on tour

Saliva guitarist Wayne Swinny has died aged 59 after suffering a brain haemorrhage on tour.

In a statement shared on the Tennessee rock band’s Facebook page yesterday (March 22), they confirmed that Swinny had died during their ‘Spring Mayhem’ tour.

“It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our brother Wayne Swinny,” they wrote. “Wayne passed away this afternoon from a Spontaneous brain hemorrhage while we were out on tour. Details for the funeral arrangements will be announced shortly. Wayne will be missed by all those who knew him.”

The news came just hours after the band had revealed the guitarist was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit.

“Our dear brother Wayne Swinny was discovered Tuesday morning in medical distress and paramedics were called,” the band explained in a statement. “He was transported to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a Spontaneous Hemorrhage in his brain. He is currently in the ICU as we await further news. We ask that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”

The group has now paid tribute to the late guitarist on Instagram, sharing a picture of Swinny with the caption: “Love You brother.”

The band kicked off their tour with shows in Sarasota, Amelia Island, Orlando, all in Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee last week.

Swinny was one of the founding members of Saliva, which formed back in 1996. The original line-up consisted of vocalist Josey Scott, drummer Todd Poole, bassist Dave Novotny and guitarists Chris D’Abaldo and Swinny.

Scott, who left the band back in 2011, paid tribute to his former bandmate on Instagram.

“I have no words. Just the love, and the little moments, and the looks that we shared, just between us and the fans, on stage, after stage, all over the world, that no one will ever know,” he wrote.

“Playing music, and writing music with a man like Wayne Swinny, for as long as we did, like we did, in all those places we did, is so very intimate. It was a love we shared together, and I will go into eternity holding on to that love, and those memories. Forever #TheToxicTwins.”

“Swinny is the best there is, was, & ever will be outta Memphis,Tn. Big Facts!” he wrote in a second post. “RIP Wayne, see you on the other side! Love to your family, fans, & friends! All my love, JS.”

Musician Jay Gearhart commented on Saliva’s Facebook post, writing: “This breaks my heart. He was such an amazing dude. Rest in peace uncle wayway.”

Miami rock band I Set My Friends on Fire added: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear this. You guys have been so great to us over the years, Wayne included.

“Your team absolutely saved our tour last year when our bus broke down and for that we will be forever grateful. Praying for all of you.”

Saliva released their self-titled album back in 1997, and have released 10 more albums over the years, with the most recent being 2018’s ‘10 Lives’.

The band have not yet issued a statement about plans for the remainder of the tour.