Sally Seltmann to release ‘Heart That’s Pounding’ on vinyl for the first time

Sally Seltmann is celebrating the tenth anniversary of her third solo album ‘Heart That’s Pounding’ with its first ever vinyl release.

The 2010 album will be available from next week on original black vinyl, and a limited edition opaque white. The album was meant to be available today, but PayPal issues have meant it will be ready to purchase next Tuesday (May 19) on Bandcamp.

<a href="http://sallyseltmann.bandcamp.com/album/heart-thats-pounding">Heart That’s Pounding by Sally Seltmann</a>

‘Heart That’s Pounding’ marked Seltmann’s first release under her own name, after using the moniker New Buffalo on two albums – 2005’s ‘Last Beautiful Day’ and 2007’s ‘Somewhere, Anywhere’. She’d also experienced success to date as the co-author of the popular Feist track ‘1234’.

‘Heart That’s Pounding’ was written entirely by Seltmann, but marked a very long list of guest performers behind the scenes. Seltmann’s husband, Darren Seltmann of The Avalanches, created the album artwork. Notably, The Middle East and Cameron Bird of Architecture in Helsinki are listed as contributors. The album’s title track mixes in the ringing of The Wangaratta Cathedral Bell.

Earlier this year, Sally and Darren Seltmann released their collaborative score for the first and second seasons of the ABC TV show The Letdown. The album featured a duet from the former Seltmann and Tim Rogers on a version of the You Am I song, ‘Heavy Heart’.

Sally Seltmann also released her debut novel in 2018, entitled Lovesome.