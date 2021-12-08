Sam Fender and Holly Humberstone tease new ‘Seventeen Going Under’ collaboration

Sam Fender and Holly Humberstone are teasing what appears to be the pair collaborating on a new version of hit single ‘Seventeen Going Under’.

The duo both shared a picture performing in the studio together tonight (December 8) on their social media accounts with the former posting the caption: “tomorrow” and the latter similarly adding: “Something for u tomorrow.”

Fender also shared a short snippet of music from the new collaboration on his Instagram Story page.

Advertisement

It is unclear whether the track will be released as a live or a new take of the song.

Tweets by HolHumberstone

🎥 | Holly Humberstone via stories! "mañana x @/sam_fender" Seventeen Going Under ft. Holly? pic.twitter.com/RVhf2sK0Qx — Sam Fender Daily (@dailyfender) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Fender is set to make an appearance at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 alongside Halsey, Griff and Rina Sawayama.

After a huge comeback in 2020 and a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, our Awards will return to London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 to celebrate the best in music and entertainment from around the globe. Tickets to the event are on sale now and available here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Humberstone was recently shortlisted for next year’s BRITs Rising Star award alongside Bree Runway and Lola Young.

As was the case in 2018 and 2020, all three nominees for the prize (fka the Critics’ Choice award) are female solo artists. Griff took home the statue at the BRITs 2021, with Celeste winning at the ceremony the previous year.

Humberstone’s latest EP, ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’, came out last month. In a four-star review, NME hailed it as “a soul-baring triumph”.