Sam Fender confirms Noah Kahan collab on new version of ‘Homesick’

Sam Fender has confirmed a collaboration with Noah Kahan on a new version of ‘Homesick’ – check it out below.

The track will arrive this Friday (January 19), Fender confirmed, sharing a snippet of the song and video on social media today.

It comes after Kahan teased the collaboration on his latest track, which fans suspected was Fender last week.

“Just popping in to tell you that I hear you, I’ve seen the comments, no more collaborations, we’re sick of them, ’cause I’ve heard it all I’ve decided to present you with yet another teaser for a new collaboration that I’m so excited about,” he said last week (January 10).

Now, Fender confirmed the news by sharing a short clip of the track. In the video posted to Instagram, snippets of archive footage from the North East can be seen, in a song that pays homage to Fender’s roots in the area.

“I would leave if only I could find a reason / I’m mean because I grew up in New England,” Fender sings in the song. “I got dreams but I can’t make myself believe them / Spend the rest of my life with what could have been / And I will die in the house that I grew up in / I’m homesick.”

You can check out the clips and a preview of the song here:

Kahan’s collaboration will be arriving on the heels of the ongoing success of ‘Stick Season’, his 2022 hit which was propelled to viral fame with the help of TikTok last year. The song became not only his first-ever chart topping song, but the first Official Number 1 single of 2024 in the UK.

The artist spoke to NME in December about the runaway success of the song. “I never thought this was gonna happen to me,” he said. “I don’t have a lot of reference points for it.”

The Vermont artist described ‘stick season’ as “between fall and the snow”, adding that it’s a “time of transition in the weather, but also in a lot of people’s lives”.

Kahan will tour the UK this year, including two performances at London’s OVO Arena Wembley in February and two at the O2 Arena in August. Check out the full schedule below and purchase any remaining tickets here.

FEBRUARY:

8 – Dublin, 3Arena

10 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

11 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

13 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

14 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

15 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

AUGUST:

13 – Manchester, Co-op Live

14 – Newcastle Upon Tune, Utilita Arena

20 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

21 – London, O2 Arena

22 – London O2 Arena

Fender, meanwhile, recently shared his soulful new song ‘Iris’, taken from the soundtrack to the new film Jackdaw.

The track was debuted on Edith Bowman’s BBC Radio 2 Culture Club show last week (January 9), and can be heard here from around the 38 minute mark, or below.

The first new material from Fender following on his 2021 second album ‘Seventeen Going Under‘ – named as NME‘s Album Of The Year – was described by Bowman as “absolute perfection” in how it accompanies a touching scene in Jackdaw, which is set in Fender’s native North East of the UK.