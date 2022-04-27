Sam Fender fan gets Spotify link to ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ tattooed on them

A Sam Fender fan has got a scannable Spotify code for the singer’s album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ tattooed on their leg.

The North East singer-songwriter’s debut album was released in 2019, and Fender today (April 27) shared a video sent to him by a fan that shows a tattoo of an official Spotify Code.

The codes are used like QR Codes, and scanned into phones to bring up a particular song, album or playlist on the streaming service.

In the video, a fan with Spotify open goes up to his friend’s leg and scans the tattoo, before ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ suddenly shows up on his phone.

Sharing the video, Fender branded the fans “legends”. See the action unfold below.

Just been sent this 😂😂 legends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u8VWpzJKJk — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) April 27, 2022

Last week, Fender announced details of an intimate charity show he’ll play in Newcastle next month. He will return to his native North East on May 24 for a special gig at O2 City Hall, marking the first time that he will have played live at the 2600-capacity venue.

The show will raise money for North East Homeless, who provide support to those who are vulnerable and homeless in the North East of England, as well as food and emergency equipment at street outreach sessions.

Fender, who is a patron of the charity, dedicated his BRIT Award for Alternative/Rock Act to the organisation back in February.

Fender will play a host of headline shows, supports slots and festival sets this summer, before he joins Florence + The Machine on tour in North America in September.

You can see his upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates below, and find tickets here.

May

24 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

27 – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

June

3 – Emirates, London (supporting The Killers)

4 – Emirates, London (supporting The Killers)

14 – Malahide Castle, Co. Dublin (supporting The Killers)

15 – Malahide Castle, Co. Dublin (supporting The Killers)

22-26 – Glastonbury Festival, Somerset

July

6 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

8 – TRNSMT, Glasgow

15 – Finsbury Park, London

22 – Tramlines, Sheffield

23 – Truck, Oxfordshire

August

28 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth