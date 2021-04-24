Sam Fender launches new clothing line with short film ‘On The Record’

Sam Fender has released a new short film called On The Record to accompany the launch of his new clothing line.

Teaming up with menswear specialists Scotts, the Brit Award winner returns to his roots in the film, visiting his favourite record store Vinyl Guru, which is located in the heart of his hometown Newcastle.

In addition to delivering an intimate performance in store, Fender sits down with Gordon Smart for a revealing and in-depth interview where he talks about the new material he’s been working on, how he’s adapted to lockdown life, and his new clothing range.

The Sam Fender x Barbour International spring/summer 2021 range features an extensive selection of new designs, including t-shirts, overshirts, jumpers, trousers and accessories.

The range will be available from April 25. You can get your hands on it exclusively via Scotts Menswear here.

Watch Sam Fender On Record below:

Yesterday (April 23), Fender was added to the line-up for this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Wolf Alice.

It comes after organisers confirmed that the festivals will return from August 27-29, after coronavirus previously forced the cancellation of last year’s event.

As well as the aforementioned acts, fans can also expect performances from newly added acts including Sea Girls, Slowthai, Denzel Curry, Aitch, Becky Hill and Nothing But Thieves.

Meanwhile, Fender has announced that SSD Concerts will no longer be promoting any of his upcoming shows following allegations of employee mistreatment.

The claims, which were posted on workplace review website Glassdoor, were shared with screenshots on the company’s Instagram account, when it was reportedly hacked. The accusations include “underpaying” workers, “offensive” language and people being made to feel “uncomfortable” at work.

“I’ve been completely overwhelmed this week after hearing so many shocking stories from our beloved north east music scene,” Fender said on Twitter. “It takes great courage to come forward and share experiences of mistreatment in the workplace.

“There is absolutely no place for harassment. We will no longer be working with SSD but have all been working to ensure that ticket holders for upcoming Newcastle shows will bot be affected.”