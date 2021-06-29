Sam Fender and St Vincent share covers of Metallica’s ‘Sad But True’ from ‘The Metallica Blacklist’

Sam Fender and St Vincent have both shared their new take on Metallica‘s ‘Sad But True’, taken from the band’s landmark 30th anniversary celebration of ‘The Black Album’.

Announced last week, ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, will see over 50 artists each contributing “a unique interpretation” of their favourite song from the 1991 album, with profits from the tribute record being split between charities of the artist’s choice and Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

The record was initially previewed with the release of Miley Cyrus‘ cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, which features Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith, WATT, Yo-Yo Ma and Metallica’s Robert Trujillo.

Now, both Sam Fender and St Vincent have delivered their own intepretation of ‘Sad But True’.

While it might be the same track, St Vincent’s take sees her leaning into typically ethereal and futuristic sounds, while Fender opts for a haunting piano-led live rendition that shows off his soulful vocals.

You can listen to both tracks in full below, as well as Metallica’s newly released demo version of the same track.

Others artists who have contributed to ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ include St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES, Mac DeMarco, Weezer, Rina Sawayama and Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor.

Metallica will also headline both NOS Alive and Mad Cool Festival, as well as the French festival Hellfest, next summer.

St Vincent’s most recent album came in ‘Daddy’s Home’, which was released last month.