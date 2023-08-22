Sam Fender’s brother Liam says they’d “make the Gallagher brothers look like fucking Jedward” if they were in a band together

Sam Fender‘s brother, Liam has said that if they were in a band together, they’d “make the Gallagher brothers look like fucking Jedward.”

Speaking to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, the singer said (via Female First): “We’ve done little bits and collaborations here and there, but it’s never been in the remit that we would be in a band or anything like that.

He continued: “We are both so involved in our own projects we wouldn’t have a moment to think about it. We’re too stubborn anyway, artistically there would be a battle for the big ideas.”

Liam, who released his debut EP ‘Love Will…’ last month, went on to admit that both he and his brother are very “stubborn” and would very much bicker at each other the same way that Noel and Liam Gallagher did while in Oasis.

He recently joined his younger brother Sam onstage during his two sold-out nights at Newcastle’s Cathedral on the Hill, to duet on Bruce Springsteen’s slow-burning 1984 classic ‘I’m On Fire’.

As a way to attempt to avoid comparisons to his BRIT award wining brother, Liam revealed that he considered releasing his music under a pseudonym. He contemplated using the name “Emerald Fin” on his records to forge his own path on his musical journey.

“It’s a funny one. It’s like anything, it has advantages and disadvantages as well,” he said about the unavoidable comparisons to Sam. “I’m in a unique position where I feel there’s a certain level of expectation that other artists putting something out at this early stage might not face. I think we’re quite different artists anyway. But it is what it is.”

He continued:“Even as late as the middle of last year I was toying with going under a pseudonym. But I’d already built a following by gigging for that long, and doing my thing under my name, so I just felt it is what it is and I’ll put it out under that name. The closest I got was Emerald Fin, which is an anagram of Liam Fender, that’s the height of my imagination right there. I sort of toyed with it and then I was like these are songs that I have written for me, they come from a real place, sod it.”

Speaking to NME last year, Fender shared that the age gap between him and his brother means “there’s absolutely no rivalry there.”

He also revealed that they do not ask each other for advice, saying: “If I gave him advice, he wouldn’t listen. Same if he tried to give me any advice. We do talk about the madness of it all though, and have a laugh about it all,” said Fender. “We’ve both always followed our own path though, and don’t like to interfere beyond listening to what each other are working on.”

In other news, Liam is set to play at the Salt Market Social, North Shields on September 16. Visit here for tickets.

As for his brother, Sam Fender will be headlining this year’s edition of Reading & Leeds festival. He will be playing the Main Stage East on August 25. Check out the full stage times for the fest here.