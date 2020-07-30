Sam Fischer launches next project with new single ‘The Usual’

Sam Fischer has today (July 31) revealed that he will release his upcoming project, ‘The Homework’, on August 28. Fischer is celebrating the news with the release of a new single, ‘The Usual’.

‘The Usual’ follows on from Fischer’s ‘These Cities’ EP, which featured remixes of his 2018 single ‘This City’ alongside the original version. The EP dropped earlier this month.

‘The Homework’, Fischer’s follow-up project, will feature six songs, including ‘This City’ and ‘The Usual’. Fischer plans to release a song from the project once a fortnight until August 28.

In a press release, Fischer explained that being dropped from his first record deal inspired ‘The Usual’.

“Letting someone down or being disappointing and not meeting expectations have always been a factor in my life,” he said.

“Maybe it’s my own over-thinking and not reality, but that’s what it’s felt like in my relationships, both romantic and personal, to what my mum thinks of me to what society thinks of me. The story of ‘The Usual’ is about the day I got dropped set as a breakup.”

“With all of my songs, I want the listener to feel seen and heard. To not feel so alone, like there’s someone else out there who knows what they’re going through.”

“Mostly, I want the listener to feel like they understand themselves better with each song and that I understand them as well.”

Sam Fischer re-released ‘This City’ towards the end of 2019. The track subsequently achieved viral popularity on TikTok. Fischer went on to perform it on Ellen and The Late Late Show with James Corden.