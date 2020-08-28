Sam Fischer completes new EP ‘Homework’ with two new singles

Sam Fischer has released two new singles, ‘Ready’ and ‘People I Don’t Know.’

Both feature on his new EP, ‘Homework,’ which was released today (August 28) to compile Fischer’s latest string of singles.

The singer-songwriter announced the imminent release of the project last month, putting out single ‘The Usual.’

In a statement regarding the songs, Fischer described ‘Ready’ as an introspective song of self-acceptance.

“It took a long time to get to where I am now mentally and emotionally,” he said.

“‘Ready’ is the message to myself to say it’s all in my head, and no one’s going to love me the way I can love me if I let myself.”

As for ‘People I Don’t Know,’ its title refers to Fischer involving himself in gossip and “talking shit.”

“I really didn’t like how it felt,” he said.

“I don’t know what anyone else is going through and honestly, we’re probably all going through the same stuff.”

Fischer’s music has seen an uptick in interest over the last 12 months, particularly focusing on the single ‘This City.’

The song charted in the top 20 of the ARIA Charts, and saw Fischer perform on The Late Late Show with James Cordern earlier this year.