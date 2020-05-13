Sam Fischer performs ‘This City’ from isolation on James Corden

Sam Fischer appeared as the musical guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night (May 12).

The LA-based, Sydney-born singer-songwriter performed single ‘This City’ with the Chicago Children’s Choir from isolation.

Watch it below:

In addition to the performance, Corden also interviewed Fischer about his career as a songwriter, as well as transitioning to a solo career.

Fischer noted how grateful he was for ‘This City”s success in a press statement.

“Though making my TV debuts around the world from my apartment in the middle of a global pandemic wasn’t something I expected, I realize [sic] how lucky I am to still have opportunities like performing on… Corden,” he said.

“[F]or that, I’m forever grateful.”

‘This City’ originally appeared on Fischer’s self-released 2018 EP, ‘Not A Hobby.’ It gained traction after RCA Records re-released the song in late 2019. ‘Not A Hobby’ was then reissued by the label in early 2020. ‘This City’s popularity grew significantly through TikTok, where it’s since been used over 1.7 million times.

“To see [it] go from being recorded in a kitchen of an Airbnb in West Hollywood in 2016 to the world’s stage in 2020 and to be so widely embraced, most importantly to me by my home, Australia, has been nothing short of life-changing and an absolute dream come true,” Fischer said.

“Thank you so much for the wave of love and support, I can’t wait to come home.”