Sam Ryder announces new single ‘All The Way Over’, out this week

Sam Ryder has announced a new single called ‘All The Way Over’.

The song will appear on the Eurovision 2022 runner-up’s debut studio album ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’, which is due for release on November 18 via Parlophone (pre-order here).

Per a press release, Ryder’s next track will see the singer delve into “turbulent themes of love, loss and heartache” and boasts a “gargantuan and memorable piano-led chorus”. ‘All The Way Over’ comes out this Friday (November 4).

“‘All The Way Over’ is a song for anybody on a journey to the other side of loss, grief or heartache,” Ryder explained of the single in a statement.

Speaking in a video on social media, he said: “I hope this song finds you in good circumstances, but if it doesn’t, I hope that it can bring you a sort of semblance of comfort that music has that magical ability to do.”

Ryder later posted a 30-second snippet of ‘All The Way Over’ – you can see both tweets below.

NEW MUSIC COMING FRIDAY 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/ypfhK3RxcB — Sam Ryder (@SamRyderMusic) October 31, 2022

All The Way Over 💛 pic.twitter.com/jCY3cOQz9g — Sam Ryder (@SamRyderMusic) October 31, 2022

Ryder’s first full-length record will also feature his hit song ‘Space Man’ – which came in at second place at this year’s Eurovision, scoring an impressive 466 points overall – as well as the singles ‘Living Without You’ (feat. Sigala and David Guetta) and ‘Somebody’.

“To create a body of work throughout this time representing aspects of our journey feels like the highest honour and a beautiful way to redirect the flow of energy back to the people who are making this whirlwind possible – you,” he said of the project in a previous statement.

During an interview with NME over the summer, Ryder spoke about the “amazing” experience of making his debut studio album.

“Last year, I wrote about 100 songs, and not all of them are good, it’s just the nature of writing songs,” he said.

“Some of my favourites we’ve put together for an album. It’s done, you’re just curating the thing. You’ve got this collection of work and you’re putting it together now, and then making the final touches and then listening back…”

Sam Ryder will embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour next year, beginning at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on March 17, 2023. You can find any remaining tickets here.

Additionally, he’ll play two concerts at the brand-new London venue Outernet later this month (November 23/24).

Earlier this month, it was announced that the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on May 13. The UK is staging the event on behalf of Ukraine next year.