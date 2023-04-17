Sam Ryder, Kalush Orchestra, Netta and more to perform at Eurovision 2023 final

Sam Ryder, Kalush Orchestra and Netta are among the artists set to perform at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final.

The 2023 competition is due to take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool next month, with Mae Muller representing the United Kingdom with the single ‘I Wrote A Song’.

Today (April 17), it’s been confirmed that Ryder will make a return to the Eurovision stage on May 13. He’ll provide the first interval performance of the night, during which voting takes place.

The singer came in second place at last year’s contest, scoring an impressive 466 points with his track ‘Space Man’.

In a statement, Ryder said: “What an honour to be invited back to the Eurovision stage for a second time!

“I can’t wait to be back amongst the beautiful chaos of it all and to watch the incredible artists perform this time around, while bringing you a special performance of our own. Big love!”

Kalush Orchestra, who led Ukraine to Eurovision victory in 2022, are also on the line-up. To open the final, the rap group will deliver a special performance titled ‘Voices Of A New Generation’ which will incorporate their winning song ‘Stefania’.

It comes after the band last week released a new single called ‘Ushme Uturbe’.

Kalush Orchestra commented: “We’ve been looking forward to performing in Liverpool ever since it was announced as host last year. The city has a world-renowned musical heritage and we’re delighted to finally be able to announce what an honour it will be for us to be there.

“While we’re sad that we couldn’t bring the Eurovision Song Contest back to our home country, we’re really grateful to the UK for hosting this party on our behalf. We will perform for everyone in Ukraine to remind us that better days and our country’s victory is ahead, as well as to show the world what Ukraine is fighting for.”

The final interval act, dubbed ‘The Liverpool Songbook’, is a celebration of the 2023 host city’s “incredible contribution to the world of pop music”.

For that performance, the BBC has enlisted “six iconic past Eurovision acts” – Italy’s Mahmood, Israel’s Netta, Iceland’s Daði Freyr, Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs, and the Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence – plus Liverpool’s Sonia, marking 30 years since she came second at Eurovision in 1993.

“Liverpool has produced some of the world’s most famous and beloved songs in history: these Eurovision legends will all put their own spin on some classic hits,” a press release reads.

During the Eurovision Flag Parade of all 26 Grand Finalists, viewers will be treated to a unique performance from some iconic past Ukrainian Eurovision contestants.

GO_A, Jamala, Tina Karol, and Verka Serduchka are set to put a “new twist” on their respective Eurovision entries, combining them with “British classics”.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s Director of Unscripted, added: “What a way to bring in the winner of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

“These live performances, with their twists on iconic Eurovision moments and countless creative collaborations, will ensure that we’re in for an utterly unforgettable Grand Final!”

The Eurovision Song Contest’s 2023 Grand Final will air on BBC One/BBC iPlayer at 8pm BST on Saturday May 13.

Last month, it was announced that the event will be screened live in 500 cinemas nationwide. The BBC has also shared details of numerous official Eurovision events in the UK.

Tickets to attend the Eurovision Grand Final in person sold out in just 36 minutes, with organisers saying that demand was “super high”.