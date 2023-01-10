Sam Smith announces 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour

Sam Smith has announced Australian and New Zealand tour dates for later this year in support of their upcoming fourth studio album, ‘Gloria’.

Smith will play five arena shows in October and November, with dates confirmed for Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland. Tickets will go on sale next Wednesday (January 18), with a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off two days earlier on January 16.

“I’m so excited to be launching Gloria the tour Australia and New Zealand dates for October and November 2023 from Adelaide, South Australia today,” Smith – who is currently in South Australia for an intimate, one-off outdoor show at the d’Arenberg Cube winery in McLaren Vale – said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Both countries hold such a special place in my heart, and we’re working hard on delivering an incredible show for you all,” they continued. “I can’t wait for you to see it and be with you all again soon.”

Prior to this month, Smith’s last time performing in Australia was in 2020 for an exclusive performance as part of that year’s Sydney Mardi Gras. Their last tour of the country took place back in November 2018.

‘Gloria’, the follow-up to Smith’s 2020 album ‘Love Goes’, is set to arrive on January 27 via Capitol. The album has been previewed with two singles so far: ‘Love Me More’ in April 2022, and the Kim Petras collaboration ‘Unholy’ in September.

The latter was one of the most successful singles of 2022, topping the charts in 20 countries – including Australia and New Zealand. The song also saw Smith and Petras set a unique Billboard record, with the pair becoming the first openly non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to have hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

The album’s third single ‘Gimme’, featuring Koffee and Jessie Reyez, will be released later today (January 11).

“It has been magical in every way to make this piece of music and by giving this record to you I am giving you part of my heart and soul,” Smith said when announcing the album last year. “‘Gloria’ got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you.”

Sam Smith’s 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

Advertisement

OCTOBER

Saturday 28 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Tuesday 31 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

NOVEMBER

Friday 3 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday 8 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Saturday 11 – Auckland, Spark Arena