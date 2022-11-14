Sam Smith announces intimate one-off gig in South Australia

Sam Smith has announced a one-off show in South Australia, where they’ll deliver an intimate set outside the iconic d’Arenberg Cube in McLaren Vale, 40 minutes north of Adelaide.

Slated to go down on Monday January 9, the show will be held outdoors in the titular d’Arenberg winery. It’ll see Smith perform to a private crowd of only 300 punters, with tickets only accessible through a competition hosted by the South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC).

Winners will be selected at random; they’ll receive two tickets to the gig, as well as flights to Adelaide from anywhere in the country (if they’re not already based there) and accomodation at a minimum-four-star hotel. The competition is open now, and will end a minute a before midnight on Sunday December 11 – you can enter it here.

Advertisement

The show was announced by the SATC on Instagram, with a video showing them sending Smith a series of tongue-in-cheek DMs that referenced several of their songs. They appeared to reply with a video message, in which they said: “Hey South Australia, this is Sam Smith here – how stunning that you slid into my DMs!

“I’m so happy to be performing, once again, in South Australia. I haven’t been there in so long, so I’m so excited to be there with you and experience everything there is to experience there. I’ll see you there!”

The show will come as part of a promotional tour that Smith is due to embark on in January, and at the time of writing, it’s the only performance they have locked in for the trip. It’ll be their first time Down Under in nearly three years; they last visited to perform an exclusive set at Sydney’s Mardi Gras in 2020, while their last proper tour took place in November of 2018.

Smith is currently gearing up to release their fourth album, ‘Gloria’. As announced earlier this month, it’s primed to arrive on January 27, and will feature the singles ‘Love Me More’ and ‘Unholy’, the latter of which is a joint effort with Kim Petras. In addition, the album will sport collaborations with Jessie Reyez, Koffee and Ed Sheeran.

Since its release in September, ‘Unholy’ has gone on to become rather monumental. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 at the end of October, making Smith the first openly non-binary artist – and Petras the first openly transgender artist – to achieve a Number One single in the US.