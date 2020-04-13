Sam Smith and Demi Lovato tease collaboration ahead of official announcement

Sam Smith has teased an upcoming collaboration with Demi Lovato, which will be officially announced later today (April 13).

In a tweet, they asked Lovato “YOU READY?” to which she replied, “I’M READY.” Smith then followed this exchange with a video of themselves in a garden, saying “I have an announcement tomorrow. Happy Easter,” before blowing a kiss to the camera. Demi Lovato retweeted the video, with the caption “tomorrow” and a pair of emoji eyes.

Advertisement

The soon-to-be duo have spent the past week sharing evidence of their partnership. On April 10, Smith posted a polaroid photo of the two of them, with their initials “S+D 4eva.”

The following day, they tweeted a spinning GIF logo, featuring both of their initials again with what appears to be a flame symbol on top.

Lovato’s manager, Scooter Braun, confirmed Sam Smith and Demi Lovato’s collaboration, tweeting out “this week,” leading to speculation the song will be released on Friday April 17.

On March 30, Sam Smith announced their upcoming album ‘To Die For’ was being postponed amidst the coronavirus pandemic, with an album title change in the works.

In a statement, the singer-songwriter explained, “I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right.”

Advertisement

“I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date – both of which are to be confirmed at this time. Don’t worry though, there will be an album this year, I promise!”

‘To Die For’ was originally scheduled to be released on May 1. This will be Smith’s third album, following 2017’s ‘The Thrill Of It All’ and 2014’s ‘In The Lonely Hour’.