Sam Smith and Kim Petras bring leather-filled performance of ‘Unholy’ to BRITs 2023

Sam Smith and Kim Petras brought their global hit single ‘Unholy’ to the BRIT Awards 2023 stage tonight (February 11).

The ceremony is currently taking place at London’s The O2, where it is being held on a Saturday for the first time.

Smith and Petras took to the stage in black and leather outfits, backed by dancers on a set made to look like a shadowy, greasy garage. Petras made her entrance for her verse rolling into view on a mechanic’s trolley.

As the German star sang her part, Smith sat on the back of a motorbike in a black version of the red-horned hat they donned for the Grammys.

Viewers have begun reacting to the performance online. “I’m so proud of Sam Smith. It’s a shame they haven’t won anything tonight but you know what they got the GRAMMY and that’s all that matters,” one Twitter user wrote.

Not everyone was impressed, however. “The Brit Awards will bend over backwards to censor lyrics when rappers say the word ‘shit’, but when Sam Smith promotes a disgusting sex agenda ON STAGE for children to see, the Brits are suddenly unbothered,” wrote one Twitter user.

The performance follows the pair’s appearance at the Grammys last weekend (February 5), which saw them accused of promoting Satanism. Don’t fight the culture wars, they say,” conservative commentator Liz Wheeler wrote. “Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up.”

The Church Of Satan later weighed in on the topic, calling the performance “nothing particularly special”.

Of the claims the performance was a Satanic ritual, magister David Harris added: “It’s sad when politicians on a national stage use someone’s religion as a punchline.” He also described those offended by the display as “delicate snowflakes”.

Elsewhere at the BRITs 2023, Harry Styles kicked things off in sparkling style with a performance of ‘As It Was’ before acknowledging his “privilege” as he won Artist Of The Year. Wet Leg recited Alex Turner’s infamous 2014 BRITs acceptance speech as they won Best New Artist.

Host Mo Gilligan sparked confusion as he introduced performer “Sam Capaldi”, while Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell celebrated “friendship” as he collected the band’s trophy for Best International Group.

Catch up with all of the winners and action from the BRIT Awards 2023 here.