Sam Smith to perform at Mardi Gras Festival in Sydney

Sam Smith is set to perform at the 2020 Mardi Gras Parade in Sydney, alongside previously announced acts Dua Lipa and Kesha.

Mardi Gras Festival returns on Valentine’s Day and will run until March 1. It will host the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Parade and Party, which takes place February 29 along Oxford street in Darlinghurst. Earlier today (January 22), Smith announced in a Twitter video that they will be joining the festivities on February 29.

“Australia has meant so much to me,” Smith says in the clip. “As a queer person, I am gonna be singing at Mardi Gras this year. I cannot wait to be with you all after such a challenging time and hopefully we can spread that love and celebrate and sing and dance.”

Smith also added that their performance at Mardi Gras will be “one of the highlights of my career”. See the singer’s announcement below.

BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE OF AUSTRALIA, SO SO EXCITED TO SHARE THIS NEWS!! @SydneyMardiGras 2020 🇦🇺 ❤ pic.twitter.com/OtTF0GlErc — Sam Smith (@samsmith) January 21, 2020

In a statement, Mardi Gras creative director Kat Dopper said that they’ve eyed Smith for this year’s lineup for awhile. “Sam was always a name we were chasing for the festival,” Dopper said, per The Sydney Morning Herald. “Sam is such a great advocate for our community and has been incredible at raising awareness, visibility and acceptance for our community.”

Last September, Smith came out as non-binary and confirmed the people should refer to them with the pronouns they/them. “Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out,” Smith wrote.