Sam Smith to drop new song ‘Gimme’ with Koffee and Jessie Reyez next week

Sam Smith is set to release a new song, ‘Gimme’, featuring Koffee and Jessie Reyez, on Wednesday (January 11).
The artist confirmed the news on Twitter. The track is taken from Smith’s upcoming fourth album ‘Gloria’, which will arrive on January 27. It also features Smith’s collaboration with Kim Petras, ‘Unholy’, which led the pair to become the first openly non-binary and trans artists respectively to top the Billboard Hot 100.
‘Gimme’ won’t be Reyez’s only appearance on ‘Gloria’ – she is also set to guest on the track ‘Perfect’, while Ed Sheeran is set to close out the album with a guest turn on ‘Who We Love’.
Smith has also been announced as one of the guests on 2023’s first edition of Saturday Night Live on January 21. Lil Baby will also be performing while Aubrey Plaza is set to guest host.
GIMME ft. @Jessiereyez and @originalkoffee WEDNESDAY 11th JANUARY ⚓️
GLORIA is coming January 27th 💛 pic.twitter.com/PghOjucvyH
— SAM SMITH (@samsmith) January 6, 2023
Smith is then set to embark on a UK and European arena tour in April and May. You can see the dates below and buy your tickets here.
APRIL
Wednesday 12 – Sheffield, Motorpoint Arena
Friday 14 – Dublin, 3Arena
Tuesday 18 – London, The O2 Arena
Wednesday 19 – London, The O2 Arena
Saturday 22 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro
Tuesday 25 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
Saturday 29 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena
MAY
Monday 01 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena
Thursday 04 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena
Saturday 06 – Oslo, Spektrum
Monday 08 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena
Tuesday 09 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
Friday 12 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis
Saturday 13 – Paris, Accor Arena
Tuesday 16 – Zurich, Hallenstadion
Thursday 18 – Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle
Saturday 20 – Bologna, Unipol Arena
Sunday 21 – Turin, Pala Alpitour
Wednesday 24 – Manchester, AO Arena
Following the UK and Europe leg, Smith will then head to North America for their first tour there since 2018.