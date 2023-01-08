Sam Smith to drop new song ‘Gimme’ with Koffee and Jessie Reyez next week

Sam Smith is set to release a new song, ‘Gimme’, featuring Koffee and Jessie Reyez, on Wednesday (January 11).

The artist confirmed the news on Twitter. The track is taken from Smith’s upcoming fourth album ‘Gloria’, which will arrive on January 27. It also features Smith’s collaboration with Kim Petras, ‘Unholy’, which led the pair to become the first openly non-binary and trans artists respectively to top the Billboard Hot 100.

‘Gimme’ won’t be Reyez’s only appearance on ‘Gloria’ – she is also set to guest on the track ‘Perfect’, while Ed Sheeran is set to close out the album with a guest turn on ‘Who We Love’.

Smith has also been announced as one of the guests on 2023’s first edition of Saturday Night Live on January 21. Lil Baby will also be performing while Aubrey Plaza is set to guest host.

GIMME ft. @Jessiereyez and @originalkoffee WEDNESDAY 11th JANUARY ⚓️ GLORIA is coming January 27th 💛 pic.twitter.com/PghOjucvyH — SAM SMITH (@samsmith) January 6, 2023

Smith is then set to embark on a UK and European arena tour in April and May. You can see the dates below and buy your tickets here.

APRIL

Wednesday 12 – Sheffield, Motorpoint Arena

Friday 14 – Dublin, 3Arena

Tuesday 18 – London, The O2 Arena

Wednesday 19 – London, The O2 Arena

Saturday 22 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

Tuesday 25 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Saturday 29 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

MAY

Monday 01 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

Thursday 04 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

Saturday 06 – Oslo, Spektrum

Monday 08 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

Tuesday 09 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

Friday 12 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

Saturday 13 – Paris, Accor Arena

Tuesday 16 – Zurich, Hallenstadion

Thursday 18 – Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle

Saturday 20 – Bologna, Unipol Arena

Sunday 21 – Turin, Pala Alpitour

Wednesday 24 – Manchester, AO Arena

Following the UK and Europe leg, Smith will then head to North America for their first tour there since 2018.