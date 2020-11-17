Sam Smith to perform at 2020 ARIA Awards

Sam Smith will perform via livestream at the 2020 ARIA Awards next week (November 25).

Smith will share a “very special performance”, recorded remotely from Abbey Road Studios in London. The singer-songwriter joins Billie Eilish, who it was previously announced will perform her latest single ‘Therefore I Am’, as the second big international name calling into the Australian awards ceremony.

“Australia has always held such a special place in my heart, and I am so honoured to be a part of this year’s ARIA Awards! I’ll be crossing live from London with a very special performance for you all,” Smith said in a press statement.

ARIA Chief Executive Dan Rosen added “it is a great honour to be able to welcome one of the world’s biggest stars Sam Smith to this year’s ARIA Awards”.

“While the COVID pandemic means that our international guests cannot be physically with us, we are excited to take the ARIAs to the world’s stages. And what a thrill to have an ARIA performance from the world’s most famous studio Abbey Road.”

This year’s ARIA Awards are due to take place November 25 at Sydney’s Star Event Centre, without an audience. The ceremony will be broadcast on the Nine Network.

Smith and Eilish join a handful of previously announced local performers, including Tame Impala, Sia, Lime Cordiale, Sampa The Great and Amy Shark, who will actually perform live from the Star Event Centre.

Smith released their third album ‘Love Goes’ last month, after its planned May release was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a three-star review, NME said that “although there are dalliances here with buoyant, radio-friendly material, album three sees the star largely stick to their tried-and-tested break-up songs”.

Smith was in Australia in February for Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras where they surprised members of the youth LGBTQ organisation Twenty10 by joining their float in the parade.

Later in the night, Smith performed at the parade’s official afterparty at the Hordern Pavilion. Photos and videos of the performance on social media show the singer performing in a giant red dress adorned with the word “equality”.