Listen to Sam Teskey’s new single ‘Til the River Takes Us Home’

Teskey Brothers guitarist Sam Teskey has shared the second single from his forthcoming debut solo record ‘Cycles’, ahead of its arrival in October.

‘Til the River Takes Us Home’ moves away from the lush full-band production on earlier single ‘Love’. It’s a much sparser acoustic cut that was recorded live and outdoors, with a flock of birds flying overhead.

“There was this magical moment where the birds came in right on the second verse… That created a whole new environment for that track,” Teskey said in a statement.

Listen to ‘Til The River Takes Us Home’ below:

Set to arrive on October 8 via Ivy League, Teskey announced ‘Cycles’ back in July accompanied by lead single and album opener ‘Love’, along with the announcement of an October national tour.

“A big point of this album is for people to create their own journey and their own story with it,” Teskey explained in an accompanying statement.

“I really want to leave the experience up to the listener. To see what comes to them. It feels really nice to put the creativity back in the listeners’ hands.”

In May of 2020, the Teskey Brothers released a live album recorded at the Forum in Melbourne. It went on to secure them their first Number One record, and also marked the first Australian live album to top the ARIA charts since 1992.

Last December, the band returned with a pair of holiday-themed singles, ‘Dreaming of a Christmas with You’ and ‘Highway Home for Christmas’. Most recently, in April of this year, they shared a cover of ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ by INXS, with a video dedicated to late Mushroom Group founder Michael Gudinski.