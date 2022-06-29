Sampa The Great is the cover star of the June 2022 issue of NME Australia magazine

Sampa The Great is the cover star of the NME Australia June 2022 issue.

The cover story lands hot on the heels of Sampa’s new single, ‘Never Forget’, and the announcement of her second album ‘As Above, So Below’, out in September. In our interview, the visionary rapper talks to NME’s Sosefina Fuamoli in Melbourne about leaving Australia for her birthplace of Zambia, where she came into the driving force and guiding “mentality” of the record, Eve.

“Being in Zambia now for three years, in my homeland, I got to nurture myself more and become more comfortable in myself and in my power,” said Sampa. “Now we’re in Eve Mode. It’s just parts of myself, framed around my womanhood, that needed time to grow and come to. I’m fully in my Eve power now.”

Elsewhere in the new issue, NME speaks to two very different bands from Sydney: emerging hardcore heroes Speed and glam post-punks Johnny Hunter. We also review new albums by Post Malone and Spacey Jane, and round up the year in Aussie music, film and TV so far.

