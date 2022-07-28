Sampa The Great among those featured on Barack Obama’s 2022 summer playlist

Sampa The Great – real name Sampa Tembo – was among those listed on Barack Obama’s summer playlist for 2022. Read the full list below.

READ MORE: Sampa The Great: “Music is the one thing that is supposed to be the truth”

The tracklist, which was shared to Obama’s Instagram yesterday (July 27), names Sampa’s song ‘Energy’ among a swathe of the former-President’s favourites tunes of the year.

Advertisement

Released in 2018 as a standalone single, the track preceded the Melbourne rapper’s debut album ‘The Return’, and features fellow hip-hop and UK artist Nadeem Din-Gabis.

Sampa sits alongside a starry list of genre-diverse artists including Beyoncé, Lil Yachty and Rosalía, who were featured for their songs ‘Break My Soul’, ‘Split/Whole Time’ and ‘Saoko’ respectively.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles’ ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’ and Wet Leg’s ‘Angelica’ also made the cut, following the pair’s 2022 Mercury Prize nominations yesterday (July 27).

Referencing the playlist in an accompanying caption, Obama wrote that he was “excited” by the tradition, which began in 2015, and has continued annually since he left the White House two years later. “Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist,” Obama wrote.

“I learn about so many new artists from your replies – it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together”.

Advertisement

In a response shared to Instagram, Din-Gabis sent his gratitude to Sampa, writing that the song’s inclusion on the playlist is a “tribute and a testament to [her] work and vision…Glad to be continually reminded of [‘Energy’’s] reach.”

Sampa’s appearance on the playlist adds to a slew of previous Australian shoutouts, with Courtney Barnett and Genesis Owusu last year included on Obama’s end-of-year shortlist for their songs ‘Gold Chains’ and ‘Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To’ respectively. In 2021, Obama also named Sydney rapper Masked Wolf’s ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ among his summer favourites.

Discussing her relationship with Australia as NME’s June 2022 cover star, Sampa spoke of “the Black renaissance of hip hop in Australia,” before noting her intention to make her mark.

“Let’s do something so that when we leave here, at least I would have done something to change something in Australia,” she said.

Elsewhere, Sampa today (July 28) released a new single, ‘Bona’. The track follows previous singles ‘Never Forget’ and the Denzel Curry-assisted ‘Lane’, the former of which is lifted from Sampa’s sophomore album, ‘As Above, So Below’, set for release in September.