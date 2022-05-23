Sampa The Great and Tkay Maidza to livestream their Vivid Sydney shows

Sampa The Great and Tkay Maidza have announced they will livestream their gigs in Sydney this week, coming as a collaborative effort with Vivid LIVE and the Sydney Opera House.

Sampa’s show will be the first to beam virtually, with the stream starting at 9:15pm AEST on Friday (May 27). It coincides with the world premiere of her new stage show, An Afro Future, which she’s debuting at the Opera House that night after years of pandemic-caused setbacks.

According to a press release shared with the announcement, An Afro Future – IRL tickets for which can be found here – will see the rapper flanked by a full band as well as “dancers, singers and special guests”, with the performance itself “imagining a world of creativity and culture beyond the confines of colonialism”. Songs from Sampa’s four-time ARIA-winning debut album, 2019’s ‘The Return’, will feature prominently.

Maidza’s show, on the other hand, will take place this Sunday (May 29), with the stream kicking off at 9pm AEST. Performing with special guest Maina Doe, the gig will mark the hip-hop luminary’s first on an Australian stage since February 2020, and her first in Sydney since November 2019. IRL tickets for that gig can be found here.

Both shows are being held as part of this year’s Vivid LIVE program, and will be streamed via the Opera House’s own digital platform, Stream. Tickets for both are available here, and will offer viewers access to replays of the respective performances for 72 hours after they begin.

In a statement, Stuart Buchanan, the Opera House’s head of digital programming, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to livestream these two phenomenal Vivid LIVE artists, and to share their Sydney Opera House debut performances with fans around the world. Our streaming platform sprang from the 2020 lockdown, and we’re delighted that Sampa The Great and Tkay Maidza will be spearheading a new wave of Opera House livestreams.”

Vivid LIVE is set to begin its 2022 program on Friday, running through to Saturday June 18. This year’s edition will mark its return to in-person events, after the 2020 and 2021 editions were both cancelled due to the pandemic. Many artists who were part of those cancelled line-ups – such as BLESSED, Georgia Maq, Gordi, Liars, Low Life, Miiesha and Tiny Ruins – are present on the bill for this year’s festival.

International acts on the line-up include Spiritualized, Perfume Genius, Moses Sumney, Nils Frahm, Cate Le Bon and Boris, joining Australian artists such Paul Kelly, RVG, HTRK, Meg Mac, Hermitude, KUČKA and Haiku Hands.